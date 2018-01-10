Khloe Kardashian Finds Talk About OJ Being Her Dad ‘Rude’: How She Feels About His Baby Congrats

Khloe Kardashian is SO over the rumors that O.J. Simpson is her real dad. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details at how she finds the chatter totally rude.

For years now Khloe Kardashian, 33, has had to fight off rumors that her biological dad is O.J. Simpson, 70. She’s so tall while her older sisters are petite and tiny and she also doesn’t have any of their Armenian features, which sure hasn’t helped the matter. Even The Juice himself is talking about her parentage in a baby congratulations message and the reality star is so not there for it. “She really thinks the constant talk about O.J. being her dad is very rude and sad. The fact that it is always brought up is one of the things that she would love to not be the case anymore. She didn’t pay attention to the latest video with O.J. talking about it. She doesn’t put any concern to it because she knows who her Dad is and will remember him as such,” a source close to the mother-to-be tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While Koko may not care to know what the convicted felon had to say, we’ve got the details as The Juice shot down any rumors that he is in fact Khloe’s biological dad. A paparazzo caught up with O.J. and his daughter Arnelle, 49, in Las Vegas on Jan. 6 and told him that “Congratulations are in order,” because the Good American jeans founder is pregnant. The actual father and daughter burst out laughing about it because he is so NOT the grandpa! See the video HERE.

“Well, for Bob, yeah, God bless is soul” O.J. replied — referring to his friend, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., who was a member of his murder defense “dream team” in 1994 — “But, for me, I don’t think for me, I have nothing to do with it. Khloe and the girls, when they were growing up, were nice and terrific and I think today, they’re still nice and terrific except they’ve kind of added sex appeal to their resume,” he continued. “I’m happy for them. Congratulations to her. But trust me, I have nothing to do with it. I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t,” he revealed. Womp womp. Maybe those “O.J. is Khloe’s real daddy” tales can die off once and for all now!

HollywoodLifers, did you ever fall for the rumors that O.J. is Khloe’s bio-dad?