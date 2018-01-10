Jennifer Lopez ‘Madly In Love’ With Alex Rodriguez & Would Love To Have More Children With Him

Jennifer Lopez has babies on the mind! She’s so smitten with Alex Rodriguez, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY, that she wants to expand their happy, blended family!

She's 48 years old, but Jennifer Lopez is thinking babies. JLo has two adorable children — Max and Emme — and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42, has two of his own, daughters Emma and Natasha. But what about another baby, one that's their child together? It's JLo's dream, according to a source close to the singer/actress. She just loves her guy so much!

Jennifer has not ruled out having more children,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As “Despite being in her late 40s,has not ruled out having more children,” the source toldEXCLUSIVELY. “As her connection with Alex grows, so has her dreams for their future together. She is madly in love with Alex and she would love to share his genes to make some babies. Alex is tall, handsome, funny, and smart, and would be the perfect person to make more babies with.”

Well…yeah. She forgot to mention athletic! A-Rod is one of the most gifted and famed professional baseball players of all time. Basically, he’s the perfect human to reproduce with. Her age may stand in the way of having another baby, though. At 48 years old, it’s much more difficult to conceive and have a healthy pregnancy that it is when a woman’s younger. She’s not letting that get her down, though, according to the source.

“Jen has been inspired by Kim Kardashian and other women close to her who have found creative, healthy pathways to motherhood,” they told us. “Years ago, Jen took extra steps to secure the possibility of having more babies. Jen and Alex could absolutely have more biological children of their own, and she loves the idea.”

