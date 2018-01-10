Fans Convinced That Kylie Jenner Is Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Because Of This Small Detail On ‘KUWTK’

‘KUWTK’ may have revealed something huge about Kim and Kylie’s babies — at least, if you ask diehard fans. Find out here!

Who knew that a simple donut could ignite so much controversy? On the January 7 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, an MIA Kylie Jenner sent all of her sisters boxes of bright pink donuts that spelled out their names. It was a (literally) sweet gesture — even if Kourtney Kardashian only sniffed them since she was on a diet. Fun! KUWTK fans have been dissecting every little detail of this season’s episodes, searching for anything that could indicate Kylie’s truly pregnant. And they may have stumbled upon something this time.

Okay, hear us (and them) out. Kylie’s been pretty blatantly trolling her fans on social media by posting photos of pink things. Her manicures, jewelry, and clothing — when she was still posting selfies — have all been pink. On a holiday episode of KUWTK, she even had a hot pink Christmas tree! Sending her sisters pink, glittery donuts could just be another hint that she’s having a girl! Is this the gender reveal to her family?

Even better? Blink and you’ll miss it, but Kim Kardashian was the only sister not to get a box of donuts. Some fans are now convinced that this means Kylie’s not carrying her own baby; she’s Kim’s surrogate. Kim didn’t get a box of donuts because she’s not one of the baby’s aunts: she’s her mother. Hmm….

This is a pretty far-fetched theory, but we love it. KUWTK fans are crazy in the best way. And, you know, if Kylie really just didn’t bother sending Kim donuts for no reason, then that’s pretty shady! Who doesn’t love donuts? We can’t wait to see how this all plays out.

The all pink doughnuts Kylie sent kourtney & all of her fam… #babygirl @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/f0agUhziLL — AYTO (@AYTOtea) January 8, 2018

Was that a clue? Everyone got donuts except Kim. Maybe because all the aunties got pink donuts except Kim because Kylie is Kim's surrogate after all?? HMMMM. — Ruby Arias Homes (@rubyariashomes) January 10, 2018

#KUWTK #Kardashian #Kardashians so kims got a surrogate- Kylie is pregnant – anybody think that Kylie could be the surrogate ?? Both have ‘announced’ they’re girls …? — Saraah! (@SaraahAndChloe) January 10, 2018

YALL WHAT IF KYLIE JENNER IS ACTUALLY HER SISTERS SURROGATE (not to mention Kim’s having a girl and Kylie is hinting off to girl colors on Snapchat ) 😱😱😱 OKURRR I FIGURED IT OUT 😉 — B R I T T (@ItsBritt_Knee) January 8, 2018

Plus Kim’s baby is a girl & from all the blogs kylie keeps hinting at her babies gender w/ pink nails, roses, make up etc. so maybe she is carrying Kim’s baby — Brianna 🍒 (@BubblyBreex) January 7, 2018

@TeaamKardashian Is the secret is that Kylie is carrying for Kim? In older episode, Kim says she couldn't do a surrogate, "scared they would run to a third world country to raise the baby"! They both are due? Is the Rumor true sobshe can also keep the genes in the Family??? — Moe Michelle (@Moe_Michelle79) January 10, 2018

I am telling y’all Kylie Jenner is the surrogate for Kim Kardashian. Kylie is in hiding b/c it’s not her baby! We will all see it on E! — Cher Horowitz (@YEAitsEMILY) January 10, 2018

YAll! What if Kylie is Kim’s surrogate!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZJBA4C0l2I — xplictlatin (@miitzy_) January 10, 2018

