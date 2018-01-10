Wait, is Britney Spears engaged to her BF Sam Asghari!? The pop star was just spotted flaunting a new ring while in Hawaii!

Now that Britney Spears‘ Las Vegas show has tragically come to an end, the beloved pop star and her family have jetted off to the islands of Hawaii to kick back and enjoy the new year! That’s where the 36-year-old performer was spied looking slim and breathtaking in a yellow bikini! But that’s not what has fans so excited! That would be the ring on her left ring finger in these new photos! OMG! Head here for loads more images of the stunning songstress and her younger man BF Sam Asghari, 23!

Although the ring is difficult to make out in the new pics, it certainly looks like it’s sporting a diamond! If, let’s say, it is an engagement ring, then this is big news! What a way to start a new year! However, despite this possibly huge revelation, the “Slumber Party” singer and Sam haven’t been spotted together during this picture-perfect vacay! She has however been sharing photos of her and her sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, out soaking up the sun!

While we didn’t see this possible engagement coming, we have been hearing that Britney is ready to be a mom again! “Britney‘s turning 36 in a couple of months she feels like she’s running out of time to have more kids. She’s trying not to rush things with Sam, but it’s hard for her not to put the pressure on. She wants to have a little girl so bad and her clock is ticking,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in the fall. “Her goal is to get pregnant next year, it’s just a matter of getting Sam on board. A lot of people have told her that he’s too young, that it won’t happen, but she’s not listening.” She sounds determined! Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if Brit Brit is actually planning to walk down the aisle OR become a mama again!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is Britney engaged or just teasing her fans!? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!