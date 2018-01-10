Indiana Girl, 8, Tragically Dies After Being Shot In The Eye With A BB Gun

In a horrific accident, a young girl was killed after getting shot in the face by a BB gun. It was not immediately clear who fired the weapon, but the incident is under investigation.

The first homicide of the year to take place in Allen County Indiana occurred on Jan. 5. The victim? An 8-year-old girl named Deborah Kay Schwartz, according to the Indy Star. Deborah was tragically shot in the eye with a BB gun, and she was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 4, where she remained in critical condition until her passing. A young child reportedly pulled the gun’s trigger, but at this point, police believe it was an accident. Click here to see some of the saddest deaths of 2018.

Deborah lived in Grabill, Indiana and is survived by her parents, Lester and Lydiann Schwartz, as well as her six siblings: Kristina, Joshua, Ranita, Angela, Jaden, and Alyssa, according to her obituary. While death by BB gun may seem like a rare occurrence, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says it receives reports of about four deaths a year in the U.S. that are caused by BB guns or pellet rifles. “BB guns can kill a person,” the agency said in its alert. “High-velocity BB guns, which have muzzle velocities higher than 350 feet per second, can increase this risk.” In fact, manufacturers of such guns usually include a warning that states they shouldn’t be operated by anyone younger than 16 OR without adult supervision.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating Deborah’s death, which ended up being ruled a homicide. We can’t even imagine what her family must be going through right now. Our hearts are with all of Deborah’s loved ones.

