How To Figure Out When To Have Sex To Get Pregnant Fast

If you’re ready to start trying to have a baby, congrats! Here are some tips to get pregnant fast without spending a ton of money!

First of all, if you’re thinking about getting pregnant, you should be taking a prenatal vitamin. The First Response PreNatal vitamins are delicious gummies full of calcium, vitamin B-12, folic acid, and more. They are so good, I enjoy them as an after dinner treat! If you were on a hormonal birth control, like the pill, in the past, give your body a few months to adjust to life without those hormones. But obviously, once you go off birth control, you can get pregnant at any time, so be sure that you are ready!

Find out when you are ovulating. Use an app like GLOW, which will easily track your cycle and let you know your chances of getting pregnant. Have sex every day leading up to when you ovulate, since sperm can live for up to five days inside a female, according to WebMD. The app is free and easy to use. There are also ovulation strips. First Response has a Daily Digital Ovulation Test that is 99% accurate!

The KNOWHEN is another great option, and it uses saliva instead of urine to determine your most fertile days. You can use it every single day, and it never expires, so it’s an amazing value! There is also a KNOWWHEN app that will help you monitor your cycle. It’s normal for couples to try to get pregnant for up to one year, so enjoy the process and congratulations! Remember to talk to your OBGYN before you think about conceiving.

