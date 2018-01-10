Joseph Wayne Miller: 90’s Star Of ‘Heavyweights’ Found Dead At Home By Girlfriend

This is devastating. ‘Heavyweights’ star Joseph Wayne Miller died at the age of 36 in his Chicago home. Here’s what we know about the untimely passing of the ’90s actor.

Joseph Wayne Miller tragically died on Jan. 9 at the age of 36. The Heavyweights star was reportedly found in his Chicago home by his girlfriend, TMZ reports. The actor, known for playing Salami Sam suffered from sleep apnea, his mother Patricia told the outlet, although the cause of death still remains unknown. See more of the saddest celebrity deaths of 2018 here.

Joseph’s character was one of the campers at Camp Hope, that the hit ’90s movie centered around. He worked alongside Ben Stiller and Kenan Thompson, who also starred in the 1995 comedy-drama film. Ben played the fitness guru that took over the weight loss camp, while Kenan played another camper alongside Joeseph. The film was also written and produced by Judd Apatow. Heavyweights was Joseph’s most well-known work. Joseph is originally from Park Ridge, Illinois, but was residing in Chicago during the time of his unfortunate passing. Our thoughts are with Joseph’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

