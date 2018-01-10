‘Grown-ish’ Recap: Zoey Tries To Juggle Dating Both Aaron & Luca

Zoey attempts to be a player and date Aaron and Luca at the same time, but the situation kind of blows up in her face. But could that be a good thing? Here’s your ‘Grown-ish’ recap!

This is college, which means everyone’s trying to hookup. Zoey has been “hooking up” with Aaron, but her definition of the term is not in line with everyone else’s. She’s only been getting “U up” texts from Aaron after their makeout sessions, and she’s worried that their relationship is not headed towards Facebook official territory. Zoey tries to assert her power over Aaron by not responding to his text message. Well, Aaron decides to find someone else to fulfill his needs.

When Zoey realizes she’s lost the power, she has a total text meltdown. She texts Aaron about settling down and joint checking accounts. Basically, she sends him running to the hills. Don’t sweat it, Zoey. We’ve all been there. He asks her to “please stop” in a text, which is code for “you’re acting crazy.” Ouch. Zoey decides to hang out with Luca to get her mind off Aaron. Luca takes her to go see Kid Ink, and they have a blast together. They even makeout! Yasss!

Zoey’s feeling more confident than ever, and she likes both Aaron and Luca. So she decides to date them both. However, she goes to great lengths to keep them apart. But that doesn’t end well. While she’s Facetiming Aaron, Luca calls in on Skype. Rookie move, Zoey. She had them both, and then she lost them both.

Zoey’s not down on her luck for too long, though. She takes Dean Parker’s advice to always be “honest” to heart and vows to stick with her girls. Boys, they come and go, but your girls are forever. But Zoey’s not done with boys for good. She crosses paths with a cute new guy named Cash, and he really piques her interest. Sorry, Aaron and Luca. Your girl is moving on. Bye, boys!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s Grown-ish? Are you Team Aaron or Team Luca? Let us know!