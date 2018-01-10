Gal Gadot, Nina Dobrev & More Stars In Sexy Cut Out Gowns With Thigh Slits — Stunning Pics

Cut outs are the new cleavage! Sexy stars like Gal Gadot, J-Lo, and many more have all rocked dresses showing a hint of skin and a lotta leg. See their gorgeous looks here!

Gal Gadot looked stunning in a blue Elie Saab dress at the The National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York on Jan. 9. She was just named the new face of Revlon, and looked beautiful with a peach lip and subtle smokey eye. Her hair was sleek and shiny, styled by hairstylist Mark Townsend using Dove products. She had a small cut out on her stomach, and showed off her long, toned legs with a thigh-high slit. She also rocked a cool cut out in a yellow dress that she wore at the Palm Springs Film Festival on January 2.

Nina Dobrev showed off her super toned stomach at the InStyle party after the Golden Globes on January 7, wearing a black and silver dress by Ralph Lauren. I did an all-day workout with Nina and it was no joke! She is in seriously good shape and she showed off her toned tummy with her cut out gown! Kim Kardashian showed off her insanely flat stomach in New York during Fashion Week in September. Beyonce also showed off a thigh-high slit with a slight cut out, revealing a tiny bit of cleavage, at a Tidal concert in October. Jennifer Lopez is the queen of cut outs, and showed off her trim waist with a sexy blue dress that also had a high slit on the side. Gorgeous! See all the best looks in our gallery!

