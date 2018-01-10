Chris Blue On ‘The Voice’ Coach Alicia Keys: Her Guidance Is ‘Impeccable’

What has ‘The Voice’ winner Chris Blue been up to since season 12 ended? He dished the latest EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, including some details about working with Alicia Keys.



Chris Blue, 27, is a very a busy man! HollywoodLife caught up with the R&B singer at NBC’s Television Critics Association on Tuesday, January 9, where he revealed that his life is non-stop as he gears up for the release of his first album. “The process for me has been what it actually was before: work hard. be excellent, work on music, get in the studio. That’s what we’ve been doing, we’ve been working on music non-stop in-n-out the studio. Actually I’m probably gonna go to the studio when I leave tonight,” Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Yeah, we go that hard!”

The “Blue Blood Blues” singer also revealed that his coach and manager, Alicia Keys, is very much a part of his album-making process. “Alicia has been extremely helpful and amazing. I always say to her, ‘Thank you for being the person that you are and keeping your word.’ She’s been along every step of the way, she’s been around, she’s very detailed,” Chris told HollywoodLife. “She’s a part of everything that I do. She freely gives the wisdom and her guidance is just impeccable. So, I’m really grateful and blessed that I have her on the team and we can call her manager. We’re just gonna keep working hard so we can continue to make her proud.”

We can’t wait to hear what Chris has up his sleeve with his first album! We’re sure it’s going to be absolutely wonderful, and that Alicia will be more proud than ever.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Chris working on his new album with Alicia? Comment below, let us know!