Cardi B Calls Out Her ‘Haters’ For Slamming Her For Sticking With Offset

Don’t mess with Cardi B! Especially when it comes to her relationship with Offset. The rapper made that very clear on Jan. 10, when she slammed her ‘haters’. See the message, here!

Cardi B, 25, has been receiving a lot of flak lately, as fans don’t seem to be happy with her for staying with Offset, 25, amid his cheating scandal. But for the rapper, enough is enough. On Jan. 10, Cardi B took to Instagram to call out her “haters” and put her foot down, saying, “Same bitches that be talkin s*** in my comments, be the same bitches that be screaming in the club, ‘F*** him then I get some money.'” Oh snap!

To be honest, we also wish Cardi B’s haters would leave her alone. After all, she’s currently facing the “biggest decision of her life” — to either forgive or dump Offset. That can’t be easy, especially with hateful comments constantly being thrown at her on social media. As we previously told you, a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Cardi B “has major anxiety as she faces an extremely tense and sensitive point in her relationship with Offset. The stakes are high for Cardi because she knows whatever she decides to do next — forgive or dump Offset — will have a major impact on her life.”

Cardi B’s friends, however, are urging her to give Offset another shot, despite the fact that he may or may not be the father of another woman’s baby and has seemingly starred in various sex tapes with different women. So if Cardi B does stay with Offset, maybe we’ll be seeing more messages like the one seen below.

HollywoodLifers,