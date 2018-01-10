Caitlyn Jenner ‘At War’ Over Kylie’s Pregnancy & Kris’ ‘Delivery Room Demands’

Caitlyn Jenner is already arguing with Kris Jenner over the way things will be when their daughter Kylie Jenner gives birth. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Caitlyn Jenner, 68, and Kris Jenner, 62, are not getting along when it comes to 20-year-old Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy and how things will be in the delivery room when she gives birth. Will Kylie’s birth be filmed for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Well, that’s one of the things these two are fighting about! “Caitlyn and Kris are at war over their daughter Kylie’s pregnancy and Kris’s delivery room demands,” a source close to the Jenners shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Kris is planning on having parts of the delivery and hospital experience shot by the KUTWK cameras and that is upsetting for Caitlyn who is no longer a regular on the reality series. Caitlyn and Kris are also arguing about everything from which hospital Kylie should deliver her baby to who should be allowed inside the room with Kylie when she gives birth. Kylie would love for both of her parents to be with her, in the delivery room, when her baby is born but the constant arguing between them is making agreeing on anything difficult.” Eek! It sounds like things are already messy and Kylie hasn’t even given birth yet! Check out pics of Caitlyn here.

Things between Caitlyn and Kris haven’t been going smoothly lately and this is just one of the many things that’s been causing friction between the former couple. “Caitlyn and Kris have not gotten along well since their divorce but this is the first big event they have been forced to come together to discuss and coordinate on and they can’t agree on anything,” the source continued. “Stuck in the middle is Kylie who has her own ideas of how she wants her delivery to happen. Kylie just wishes that her parents would get along and leave everything up to her. It is stressful for Kylie to be in the middle of the fighting when she just wants to worry about delivering a healthy baby.”

We can definitely understand Kylie’s feelings about wanting it to be a stress-free environment when she gives birth, however, we’re not sure if Caitlyn and Kris can patch things up in time. Things have really seemed rocky, especially after Caitlyn said some harsh things about the Kardashian/Jenner family in a recent interview with Piers Morgan. Here’s to hoping things will all be well in time for Kylie’s new bundly of joy!

