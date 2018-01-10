Blake Griffin & Kendall Jenner Are Both Afraid For His NBA Future After Scary Concussion

Blake Griffin and his GF Kendall Jenner are coping with his recent concussion. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they’re scared for his future in the NBA.

LA Clippers star Blake Griffin, 28, has had an injury-plagued career and now he’s out of play once again, this time for a concussion he suffered after getting accidentally elbowed in the head during a Jan. 6 game agains the Golden State Warriors. Now both he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner, 22, are terrified of how this could impact his NBA career. “Blake was very scared with the concussion and is still monitoring with team doctors and expects to be back. But it isn’t anything he ever wanted to happen because he has been majorly injury prone in his career and it’s just another bad look on his career trajectory. Then with Kendall, she was and is very concerned still because she doesn’t want to see her man hurt,” a source close to Blake tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It is really something they are both monitoring. Kendall wants to be there for Blake at all costs but she also knows that he has to go through his own thing to get better because it is his future and his career. It is a scary situation but they are getting through it as best as they can,” our insider adds.

Things looked really dire for the 6’10” power forward when the Warriors’ JaVale McGee accidentally clocked Blake in the forehead, sending him to the ground in so much pain. He was visibly shaking and it took several long and scary minutes before he was able to get to his feet and be taken to the locker room for treatment. As of Jan. 9 he still hasn’t been cleared to play and is undergoing concussion protocol until it is determined safe for him to return to the court once the effects the the brain injury subside.

Blake is the Clippers top scorer and they’re anxious to have him back, but this is his second major injury of the season. In Nov. of 2017, he suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee which kept him benched for two months. That injury already stirred up questions about whether or not the Kardashian Curse was real. Now with a serious blow to the head on the heels of his bum knee, poor Kendall is taking heat once again that by dating him she has cursed his 2017-18 season.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Kardashian Curse is behind Blake’s injuries this season?