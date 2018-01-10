Blac Chyna Furious With Kardashians Over Love Life: You’re The Reason No One Wants To Date Me

Word has it, Blac Chyna is having some difficulty finding a date lately and she TOTALLY blames the Kardashians! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details.

As 2017 drew to a close, Blac Chyna was revving up a legal battle with the Kardashian family! That included a lawsuit claiming her baby daddy Rob Kardashian, 30, allegedly attacked her during a dispute. Allegations which Rob has vehemently denied. She has also filed a lawsuit claiming her falling out with the reality TV family cost her financially because her reality show Rob & Chyna ended. Now, we’re hearing that Blac is once again upset with the Kardashians. Why? Because, in her eyes, they gave her a reputation that no one wants to date!

“She is finding it very hard to date and she wants to date much more but she is blaming her connection with the Kardashians and Rob as a reason that people don’t want to date her,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels that the way she is represented in public doesn’t do her any favors in the dating department. And if there is one thing in 2018 she’d like to change it’s the stigma she has on herself from what she believes is Kardashian created.” We can’t blame her there! Head here for loads more images of Chyna!

The 29-year-old model has most been rumored to be dating rapper Partyboi Carti, 21. In Nov., the pair were spotted out together. They even posted cute clips together, but since then the rumors and appearances have slowed down. So eligible bachelors: now you know, she’s single and seriously looking!

