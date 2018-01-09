Who Is Leaving ‘Chicago Med’ In Season 3? — An Investigation

Someone is leaving ‘Chicago Med’ in season 3, but who is it going to be? Will the Jan. 9 episode reveal clues about the character checking out of the hospital? Let’s dive in!

Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is getting ready to experience a major shakeup. One character will be leaving Chicago Med in the episodes to come, showrunner Andrew Schneider revealed to TV Guide. “It happens in the first half of the season,” he told the outlet. “We very likely will have a new character introduced at the end of the season.” With a show like Chicago Med, anything can happen. The stakes are always high for these doctors. This show is going to keep us guessing as to who is leaving until the big reveal.

The Jan. 9 episode promo reveals that one doctor crosses the line and gets suspended. Someone attacks a patient! “Can you give me any explanation?” Goodwin says in the promo. “You’re suspended. I’ll need your pass.” The promo also teases that this mistake will cost this doctor their job.

Will this be episode that one doctor leaves the hospital for good? Time will tell. It’s highly unlikely that Will, Natalie, Connor, Ethan, and April will be getting axed from the hospital any time soon. Our money’s on Noah or Sarah. Sarah is still struggling with the effects of Dr. Charles getting shot by a former patient. In the final moments of the Jan. 2 episode, Sarah tried to buy a gun but left with pepper spray. Will she be the one to attack a patient?! Meanwhile, Noah just experienced the loss of his first patient, and that hit him hard. All will be revealed soon enough!

Chicago Med season 3 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is leaving Chicago Med in season 3? Let us know!