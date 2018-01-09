John Dickerson: 5 Things To Know about Charlie Rose’s Replacement On ‘CBS This Morning’

Journalist John Dickerson has been named as the new ‘This Morning’ host after Charlie Rose was fired over allegations of sexual harassment. Learn more about John here.

1. He starts hosting CBS This Morning On January 10: CBS selected longtime journalist John Dickerson, 49, to replace Charlie Rose on their morning program. Per a press release from CBS News head David Rhodes — “John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News. Gayle [King] and Norah [O’Donnell] continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day. Colleagues, newsmakers and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day’s events – together with his co-hosts, he will project our best values on every broadcast.”

2. He’s the current anchor of Face the Nation: John has hosted the CBS news program Face the Nation since 2015. Prior to that, he appeared on the program three times in 2009. John was also named the Political Director of CBS News in 2011. Currently, he’s also the host of Whistlestop, a Slate podcast about presidential history. It’s unclear if John will continue to host Face the Nation now that he’s joined CBS This Morning.

3. He’s a respected former print journalist: John worked for 12 years as a political correspondent and White House correspondent for Time magazine. He became well-known for his impressive reporting and interviewing skills. The Washington Post summed it up in 2004: “The master of the game is John Dickerson of Time magazine, who has knocked [George W.] Bush off script so many times that his colleagues have coined a term for cleverly worded, seemingly harmless, but incisive questions: ‘Dickersonian.'”

4. He’s the son of pioneering female journalist Nancy Dickerson: Journalism runs in the Dickerson family. John’s mother is Nancy Dickerson, one of the first female journalists on television in the 1950s. Nancy’s contributions to the field are remarkable. In fact, she actually served as one of the producers on Face the Nation, decades before her son became the host.

5. He’s also a successful author: John’s written two books — On Her Trail, a book about his relationship with his mother in 2006, and Whistlestop: My Favorite Stories from Presidential Campaign History, in 2016.

