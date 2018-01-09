Wendy Williams Would Love To Have Carrie Underwood On To Dispel Face Lift Rumors

Now that Wendy Williams has accused Carrie Underwood of having a facelift, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that she wants to get the country singer on her show to discuss her accident.

Carrie Underwood shocked fans when she revealed that she might look different when we see her face again after suffering a freak fall at her home that resulted in 40-50 stitches to her gorgeous face. Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams called foul on her story and dissed that it was an excuse for a face lift. Now the 53-year-old wants the country superstar to come on her show to dispel the rumors that Wendy herself started! “Wendy would love to have Carrie on her show to discuss her accident and to dispel any face lift allegations and rumors. As soon as the accident was made public, Wendy’s team reached out to Carrie with the invitation, which was ignored and that is why Wendy went on the attack,” a show insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How mean!

“Wendy loves to mix it up with guests and has no problem admitting if she is wrong. Wendy would love to apologize publicly to Carrie, on her show, if she really did have an accident and Wendy’s comments were out of line. However, Wendy feels there may be more to the story Carrie does not want the world to know about, so Wendy doubts the singer will ever appear on her show to explain what may have really happened to her face,” our source adds. See pics of Carrie, here

No one had questioned Carrie’s terrifying accident until Wendy came along with her face lift theory during her Hot Topics segment on Jan. 7. “Did you hear about her?…I really don’t know a whole bunch about it, but she allegedly fell down a bunch of steps at her house, broke her wrist,” Wendy said to her audience. “She [Carrie] released on Twitter that we may not recognize her when it’s all said and done. I don’t know what that means…an excuse for a face lift,” she joked, “No… We’re cynical! She was already cute, so I don’t know what she’s doing or what happened.”

Carrie is only 34-years-old and way too young for a facelift. She bravely came forward and told fans about her Nov. 2017 accident only recently and warned that she might be looking a little different the next time we see. her. “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in. Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same,” she admitted. Sadly, Wendy took that as a chance to float rumors about a face lift!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Carrie would ever go on Wendy’s show?