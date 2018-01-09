Tonya Harding Nearly Walks Out Of Interview After Piers Morgan Calls Nancy Kerrigan ‘The Real Victim’

Awkward! Piers Morgan made Tonya Harding so uncomfortable during a recent interview that she almost ended it early! See the tense clip here.

There Piers Morgan goes again, running his mouth. The controversial TV host invited legendary figure skater Tonya Harding onto his program, Good Morning Britain, for a January 9 interview. Tonya was there to discuss her career and the Margot Robbie-starring biopic, I, Tonya. Piers tried to divert the conversation to the infamous Nancy Kerrigan incident, and suggested that Tonya was trying to make people feel sorry for her — not Nancy. The rude line of questioning clearly rubbed Tonya the wrong way.

“I respect you for trying to ask these questions, however I am really here just to talk about the future and what it means,” Tonya said. “My movie now, to me, is going to help so many people to realize that it is okay to ask for help. It took me so long to be able to ask for somebody to help me. So that’s why I’m here speaking to you today.” Piers persisted, telling Tonya, “Maybe it suits you to play the victim. But I think the victim in all this wasn’t you. It was Nancy Kerrigan who had her Olympic dream shattered.”

Wow. Tonya nearly split after that. She paused for an uncomfortable amount of time before responding: “Thank you so much. I appreciate being on your show, but I think I’m going to have to say, ‘Have a good night.’” Piers was shocked that she was going to dip from the interview early; Tonya eventually stayed for the rest of the segment.

“You weren’t letting me finish,” Tonya said. “I think that many people are the victims of abuse every single day and can’t stand up for themselves. People need to be able to understand that we need to stand united and that abuse should not be happening anymore.”

