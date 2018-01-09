Tiffany Trump Debuts New Bangs & Reunites With Mom After Palm Beach Xmas Vacation

New year, new do’ for Tiffany Trump! Donald Trump’s daughter reunited with her mother, Marla Maples after the holidays and we almost didn’t recognize her! See her new hair and let us know what you think!

Tiffany Trump, 24, has bangs! The law student and daughter of Donald Trump, 71, debuted her new do’ while reuniting with her mother Marla Maples, 54, in LA. Tiffany showed off her blonde, straight locks in a photo posted by Marla on Instagram, and we have to say, we’re loving her new look! The mother-daughter duo ventured to Rodeo Drive with a friend, where they posed in front of a painting that Marla gushed over. “Loved spending time in #La with my girl & dear friend #JoseEber,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Photo snapped in front of a painting of his best friend #ElizabethTaylor I gave him yrs ago.”

Tiffany’s new, sleek hairstyle is much different than her usual — A middle part do’ with voluptuous wavy locks. And, it appears as though their family friend [photographed below], Jose Eber, is the man behind Tiffany’s new look. Marla bragged about her “dear friend” Eber for “always making us feel better.” Marla also gave context that he used to style hair in the past while she was a child in Georgia. Check out Tiffany’s new hair, below!

Tiffany reunited with her mother after spending Christmas in Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida; a destination her family retreats to quite often. While on holiday, Tiffany and half-sister Ivanka Trump, 36, filmed a bikini-clad video on social media, which they were subject to criticism for. The two posed in their bikinis with matching sunnies while they wished everyone a merry Christmas. Some internet users found the video to be inappropriate, while others suggested the first daughters should’ve spent their holiday participating in charitable efforts and activism events.

Tiffany later jetted off to Los Angeles, where she attended Playboy’s New Year’s Eve bash. The late Hugh Hefner‘s son Cooper, 26, hosted the party at the Culver Hotel in LA, where Tiffany stunned in a curve-hugging, strapless, sequined gown.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Tiffany’s new bangs?