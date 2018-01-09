‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ Recap: An Alliance Is Put In Jeopardy & Wild Twists Are Revealed

On the Jan. 9 episode of ‘The Challenge: Vendettas,’ the rules of the game are revealed…and it has the makings to be the wildest season yet!

Britni and Brad are the power couple this season, and they already have two enemies: Leroy, who wants to get back at Britni for unintentionally putting him in an elimination last season, and Tony, who has a bone to pick with Brad for some harsh social media comments. There are other romances brewing, too: Johnny Bananas and Natalie continue to hit if off, and Kyle gets flirty with Cara Maria…despite already making out with Marie. Even though they’re crushing on the same guy, though, Marie makes it a point to keep Cara close, and even convinces her to play nice with her vendetta, Kailah.

At the challenge, the competitors have to jump into a soap-filled pit and try to get three balls out — which isn’t easy, as it’s so slippery. The challenge has one male and one female winner, who will split the $25,000 prize. It’s a male elimination week, so the male who comes in last place is sent directly into elimination. The three competitors who get the fastest overall times will then form the “Troika.” Those three challengers then have to come up with the second male up for elimination.

Britni, Cara and Kam get the three fastest times for the women (in that order), putting them in the running to be part of the Troika. Bananas wins for the guys, with Nelson coming in last place and automatically getting sent into elimination. Bananas, Kyle and Brad get the fastest times overall, making them the three members of the Troika. There’s a new twist for the Troika, though: They have to come up with THREE guys to potentially be up for elimination. These three will meet with the Troika at a roundtable called “The Inquisition,” where they’ll get to plead their case.

Bananas, unsurprisingly, wants to nominate his vendetta, Cory, while Brad chooses Tony. They have trouble picking a third name, but end up choosing Victor, as he’s a rookie and the decision will make the least amount of waves.

At The Inquisition, Cory tries to throw Victor under the bus by claiming he’s in an alliance with Brad, Devin and Shane, and that they’re gunning for Bananas. It backfires, though, because he has no evidence to back it up, and ends up just pissing off Brad and Bananas. So, he nags some one-on-one time with Kyle during a night out, and they agree — with a handshake — not to say each other’s names throughout the game.

At the elimination (“The Ring”), all three members of the Troika vote for Cory, pitting him against his closest ally, Nelson. Kyle explains that he went back on his word because he felt he needed to break up the alliance. It may not be such a bad thing to be in an elimination, though: If you win, you have the chance to get the ultimate revenge on your vendetta with “The Grenade.” Unfortunately, we won’t learn exactly what this means until next week’s episode…

