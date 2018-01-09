Steven Bannon Quits Breitbart News After Scathing Trump Remarks & Celebs Are Celebrating

Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News! Bannon’s stepped down from his role as the network’s head, and celebrities are celebrating online. We have the details here.

It’s the end of a really gross era. Breitbart News announced on January 9 that Steve Bannon would be stepping down as head of the network after six years in the role. His departure comes less than a week after Michael Wolff‘s Donald Trump tell-all book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, was released. The book revealed some incendiary remarks from Bannon, who called Donald Trump Jr.‘s behavior “treasonous,” and insulted Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. It was bad.

Bannon, who served as President Trump’s chief strategist at the White House for just seven months after being forced to resign in August 2017, said he was “proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.” The statement announcing his departure also said that Bannon would be helping with the transition; Breitbart CEO Larry Solov praised Bannon as “a valued part of our legacy.”

It’s unclear why Bannon is stepping down now, but all signs point to it having something to do with the publication of Fire and Fury. The president took great offense to the extensive interviews Bannon gave to Wolff, going so far as to send his former confidant a cease and desist letter. The letter demanded Bannon stop making disparaging remarks against the Trump family. Trump went even further, bashing Bannon in a lengthy statement and tweet that resorted to name-calling. Thus, “Sloppy Steve” was born.

ABC News reported on January 4 that Bannon’s role at Breitbart was in danger after the book was published; stakeholder and billionaire Republican donor Rebekah Mercer was enraged by Bannon bashing the Trumps, and was reportedly weighing whether or not to tell the board to oust Bannon. She said in a statement that she had severed financial ties with Bannon, but was still invested in Breitbart’s future.

“I support President Trump and the platform upon which he was elected,” Mercer said. “My family and I have not communicated with Steve Bannon in many months and have provided no financial support to his political agenda, nor do we support his recent actions and statements.”

Bannon and Breitbart have yet to state why he left the news organization. Whatever happened, a lot of celebrities are just happy to see him go. Read the best tweets on the subject below:

“Odd Couple” reboot starring Steve Bannon and Milo, please. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 9, 2018

Bannon's 75-dimensional chess game continues apace, perfectly according to plan. — Paul Brittain (@PaulBrittain3) January 9, 2018

Congrats to Steve Bannon on his new job as coupon editor at Pennysaver News. — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) January 9, 2018

i can't even imagine what an UNemployed steve bannon will look like — andy levy (@andylevy) January 9, 2018

steve bannon stepping down from breitbart to spend more time without his wife and kids — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) January 9, 2018

Excited to announce that Steve Bannon will be heading up my production company, SLEAZE TOILET FILMS. — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) January 9, 2018

Steve Bannon just put on 4 more shirts — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 9, 2018

Steve Bannon is leaving Breitbart to spend more time with his family of boils, pustules, skin tags, and carbuncles. — USA 🇺🇸 (@SarahThyre) January 9, 2018

Wait, doesn’t Breitbart own Steve Bannon’s house? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 9, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Steve Bannon stepped down from Breitbart News?