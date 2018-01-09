Russell Simmons Reportedly Accused of Rape By Two Women At His Home & Office, Bringing Total To 14

Russell Simmons has now been accused of raping two more women in addition to the 12 that have already come forward. Get the shocking details here.

Russell Simmons, 60, has been the latest to encounter rape allegations by two women in addition to the 12 that have previously accused him, making the total number 14. Law enforcement officials have said that the two most recent allegations came from women who filed police reports with the NYPD in late Dec. 2017, according to TMZ. One of the women, Sherri Hines, claims that Russell allegedly raped her in his office in 1983 and the other, who has chosen to be anonymous, claims he allegedly raped her when she was 32 at his Manhattan home in 1991. The latter explained that Russell allegedly tried taking off her dress while she was sitting on his couch before pushing her down with force and raping her. Eek. These claims definitely make the the already bad situation seem even worse. See pics of Russell throughout his career here.

Sherri had already discussed her experience last month when she appeared on the Megyn Kelly show but the anonymous woman’s claims are brand new. Russell has denied all the allegations and even took a polygraph test, which he passed, to prove at least one wasn’t true. Popular publicist, Kelly Cutrone, made headlines when she also claimed Russell tried to rape her when she was 26. With a great reputation as a successful music mogul, all of these terrible accusations, especially in the wake of the #MeToo movement, could definitely put Russell’s future career at risk.

While Russell works on dealing with his reputation, seven of the accusations from these women are currently being investigated by NYPD and more probably will be in the future. When HollywoodLife.com reached out to the NYPD for a comment, they told us that, “The NYPD has received information regarding allegations involving Russell Simmons in the NYC area and our detectives are in the process of reviewing that information.”

