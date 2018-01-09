Did Roseanne Barr Diss Oprah Amid 2020 Election Rumors? ‘I Would Be A Better President’

Oprah Winfrey for president in 2020? Roseanne Barr’s not really on board with the idea, because she thinks she’d be better for the job! Read her interview here!

Roseanne Barr‘s heard the outcry for Oprah Winfrey to run for president in 2020, just like the rest of the world. She’s not so sure she’s on board with that idea, though. Roseanne said in an interview at TCA on January 8 that she would make a better president than Oprah. Okay, she was joking — but was she really? You may remember that Roseanne ran for president in 2012 on the Peace and Freedom party’s ticket (she lost the Green party nomination before that). It’s not out of question to wonder if she would run again in the next presidential election!

“I do love Oprah,” she said during a panel at TCA, where she was discussing the revival of her beloved sitcom, Roseanne, according to our sister site Deadline. “Of course I love Oprah like everybody else.” She then defended her decision to vote for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election. “You know what? I think it was time for us as a country to shake things up and try something different.”

As for whether or not she would support Susan Sarandon, who is just as outspoken as Roseanne politically, and also voted for Trump after supporting Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, Roseanne made a joke. “I think I would be a better president than Oprah and Susan Sarandon, and possibly even President Trump,” she said.

It’s worth noting that Oprah never said she would be running for president. It’s merely the internet crossing their fingers for an announcement after she gave an incredible, inspiring speech at the Golden Globesas she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award. Oprah spoke at length about the need to promote equality for women and POC in every industry, and some found the speech downright presidential. Oprah’s shot down rumors in the past that she’d run for president, but longtime partner Stedman Graham fueled rumors at the Golden Globes by saying she’d “absolutely run.” Does he know something we don’t know?

