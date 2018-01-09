Nina Dobrev Is Unrecognizable While Teaching Trump’s Wives To Tolerate Him In Hilarious Parody

If you’re looking to marry Donald Trump, Nina Dobrev’s willing to help! Watch her hilarious parody as a Wife Coach here!

Nina Dobrev, is that you? The Vampire Diaries actress is truly unrecognizable in her Funny or Die video (scroll down to watch), in which she plays an elderly Wife Coach named Karolina Petersberg, who specializes in training the wives of “bad men.” After showing photos of Matt Lauer and his wife, and Harvey Weinstein and his, she moves on to Donald Trump — “they #1 bad man.” Karolina’s work is cut out for her. She’s trained all of Trump’s wives through extensive lessons and exercises, and that included current First Lady Melania Trump.

“Being married to [Trump] is full-time job,” Karolina/Nina says with a thick Eastern European accent, much like Melania and Ivana Trump. “Good money, but lots of work. You want to — how do you say it? — kill yourself all the time.” She goes on to describe a series of rules and tips one of Trump’s wives needs to follow.

You have to smile a certain way, kiss him for three seconds, and not talk very often. As she says this, she shows clips Melania doing just that. “Oh, she doesn’t kiss him long enough. Now he punishes her with another,” she says, looking at footage of them from the inauguration. Damn! The way a Trump wife should dress, according to Karolina? “Like if Jackie O had a line for QVC that showed off boobs.” So good.

Of course, there are many more things you have to learn,” she says. “How to say ‘I love you’ without it being a big lie. Help him pick out big suits. How to hold hands without shuddering. Touch his penis without throw up. And of course, hardest task of all is let new wife. When she comes, I’ll be there.”

