Nick Jonas & Mariah Carey Cuddle Up After Golden Globes & Now Fans Are Praying They’ll Date

They belong together! Nick Jonas cuddled up to Mariah Carey at the 2018 Golden Globes and now fans are hoping that we have a hot new couple on our hands!

Who knew Mariah Carey, 47, and Nick Jonas, 25, made for such a good looking couple? The songbird shared and Instagram pic of the two of them cuddled up on a sofa at the Warner Brothers/InStyle Golden Globes afterparty and they look hot! Mimi’s boobs are practically falling out of her black gown as she gives a naughty smile to the camera while the Jo-Bro is rocking a “I can’t believe my good fortune” look on his face. Their hands are practically clasping and now fans of both Mimi and Nick are praying that this photograph morphs into a relationship.

It would work out perfectly if these two coupled up, as Nick loves older women while Mariah is a cougar. The “Chains” singer was linked to 55-year-old Demi Moore in a recent report claiming the pair was hooking up, and Mimi has been dating her 34-year-old backup dancer Bryan Tanaka for over a year now. Nick would be a trade-up for Mariah fame wise and this coupling could generate amazing headlines for both entertainers. See Golden Globes after party pics, here.

They were just probably having a fun moment and commiserating over how both of them lost Best Original Song at the Jan. 7 Globes to Greatest Showman‘s “This Is Me.” While Nick and Mariah may have gone home without trophies, they managed to be winners at the random dream couple game for with their adorable pic. Fans are totally on board as evidenced by the comments that accompanied the “We Belong Together” singer’s Instagram pic. “Guess she found her hot tea,” one user wrote with a fun reference to her New Year’s Eve performance hot beverage request. Another wrote “Cougar on the hunt” about the ageless wonder with another fan cheering her on about Nick, writing “Stunning!! you go girl.” How incredible would a collaboration between these two be? Hopefully they talked about making music during their cute cuddle!

Even over on Twitter fans couldn’t get enough:

I need to know if you’d let @nickjonas 🎶Touch your body 🎶because this picture rocked me more than it ever should have. 🙌🏾🙌🏾Got damn pic.twitter.com/KRGEfbKlUz — Jessica (@leon_noel24) January 9, 2018

I'm gonna write that Mariah Carey and Nick Jonas fic. — im not black im dominican (@wangukin) January 9, 2018

My husband and my idol together in one pic. My life has meaning again. @MariahCarey @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/2OObAogf1m — Jaylon Malone (@JaylonMMalone) January 8, 2018

I was bummed that I didn’t get to see you two link up after the NYE show but now…finally! #MariahandNick @MariahCarey @nickjonas thank you for this beautiful photo! ❤️these two! pic.twitter.com/n1NVCRnUBU — AC (@thatguyantonio) January 8, 2018

