‘Roseanne’s Michael Fishman: Why Doing The Revival Was A ‘No-Brainer’

Why come back for ‘Roseanne’ after 20 years? Michael Fishman tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it was more like why NOT?



Michael Fishman, 36, didn’t think twice about coming back for the revival season of Roseanne, he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on January 8 at the Television Critics Association. “For me with everybody coming back it is an absolute no-brainer,” Michael explained. He also revealed that because of his life-long relationship with cast members like Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert, he knew everything would work out for the best. “And I think the reality is, for all of us it was that way because what we do is we love working together.”

“I’ve stayed in contact with everybody, so I’m kind of the one guy, as a kid they were so pivotal in my life that I held them in such high esteem that the opportunity to work together — I mean, in this business people are always worried about getting typecast. This is one of those scenarios where this is a dream scenario,” Michael went on while speaking to HollywoodLife. He also shared that he feels strongly a new audience will find its way to Roseanne when the show returns in March 2018. “I really feel that a whole new audience is gonna have a whole new appeal to this show. I have teenage kids, so they didn’t experience the show, in person. My kids had this experience where there’s a lot of shows that they don’t watch, and for them they really liked this and felt like this would a show they would watch. I feel like we’re more inclusive than people realize. And I think what will happen is, if people show up, if they give us a chance, they will find a show that reminds them why they originally watched it and I think a new audience will find why they should watch and keep an open mind.”

Just an FYI: Roseanne is back with all-new episodes starting March 27 at 8pm ET on ABC!

