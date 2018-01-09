When you’ve been nominated for 20 Oscars, it’s hard to keep track of them. In fact, Meryl Streep couldn’t even come close to naming all 20 of hers. Watch here!

Jimmy Kimmel gave Meryl Streep a daunting task when she appeared on his talk show Jan. 8: Name all 20 movies she’d been nominated for an Academy Award for in just 60 seconds. From the get-go, it was clear Meryl wasn’t confident in her ability to remember them all, but she got off to a quick start by correctly naming The French Lieutenant’s Woman, Kramer vs. Kramer, Silkwood and Sophie’s Choice. That’s where she began to struggle, though. Her next guess was A Cry in the Dark, and she was shocked to learn she actually didn’t score a nomination for that role. “I was robbed!” she joked.

She managed to get one more right before time ran out, but that only brought the total up to five. She didn’t even get one of the movies she won for — The Iron Lady, in 2011 (her other two wins were for Kramer vs. Kramer and Sophie’s Choice). Throughout her illustrious career, Meryl has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress four times: The Deer Hunter (1978), Kramer V. Kramer (1979), Adaptation (2002) and Into The Woods (2014) and Best Actress 16 times: The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981), Sophie’s Choice (1982), Silkwood (1983), Out of Africa (1985), Ironweed (1987), A Cry in the Dark (1988), Postcards from the Edge (1990), The Bridges of Madison County (1995), One True Thing (1998), Music of the Heart (1999), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Doubt (2008), Julie & Julia (2009), The Iron Lady (2011), August: Osage County (2013), and Florence Foster Jenkins (2016).

With 20, Meryl has the most Oscar nominations of any other actor by a landslide. She’s followed by Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson, with 12 each. However, Katharine accumulated four wins, while Meryl has three.

