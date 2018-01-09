Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Cuddle In The Cold During Their First Outing Of 2018 — See Adorable Pics

See Pics
Prince Harry and Ms. Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton, to see their work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting, and to learn more about their model of using music, radio and media for social impact. The Reprezent training programme was established in Peckham in 2008, in response to an alarming rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialise through radio. Since then, it has transformed into a hotbed of UK music talent. Training hundreds of young people every year in media and employment skills, over 4,000 young people have been through the Reprezent programme, with over 3,000 on the waiting list. It offers accredited training and support in topics ranging from audio and radio production and editing to communication skills and confidence building, work experience and volunteering.
How cute are these two? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared some sweet PDA during a royal outing, and we’re obsessed. See their hand-holding pics here!

You guys, love is totally real. Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle made their second official appearance since getting engaged about one month ago, and their first outing in 2018. This couple gets more and more adorable by the day! Just take a look at the photos from the January 9 event in our gallery above and try to argue that they’re not the cutest celebrity couple ever!

Harry and Meghan bundled up for the chilly weather in London to visit Reprezent Radio, a radio station that has a training program that helps “raise awareness for an alarming rise in knife crime,” according to Kensington Palace. The engaged couple looked so happy, and so in love at the event! Just like their first public appearance together, they weren’t afraid to show a little PDA. Harry kept his fiancée warm by snuggling up to her sweetly. Royal modesty be damned!

Harry and Meghan are dealing with some major family drama as they plan their magical royal wedding. Not everyone is happy with their marriage plans. Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has been spouting off to the press about their strained relationship. Meghan’s really upset, HollywoodLife.com learned from a source EXCLUSIVELY, that her estranged sister wants to write a tell-all book that will allegedly include “explosive” information about the soon-to-be princess.

The palace source told us that Samantha’s tell-all info is all BS, anyway. “She’s been completely transparent about her past and has no skeletons in the closet, so unless Samantha intends to make things up, her book is going to make for pretty dull reading,” they said.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding? Let us know!