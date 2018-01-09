Pics
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle’s Exact Outfit While Out With Harry: Get Her First 2018 Look

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Reprezent 107.3FM Radio station, Brixton Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Reprezent 107.3FM Radio station, London, UK - 09 Jan 2018 Prince Harry and Ms. Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton, to see their work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting, and to learn more about their model of using music, radio and media for social impact. The Reprezent training programme was established in Peckham in 2008, in response to an alarming rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialise through radio. Since then, it has transformed into a hotbed of UK music talent. Training hundreds of young people every year in media and employment skills, over 4,000 young people have been through the Reprezent programme, with over 3,000 on the waiting list. It offers accredited training and support in topics ranging from audio and radio production and editing to communication skills and confidence building, work experience and volunteering.
In their first public appearance of 2018, Meghan wore a long gray coat, scarf, black pants, and pumps. Get the exact details on her outfit below!

Somehow, Meghan Markle, 36, looked casual yet incredibly chic and stylish while out with Prince Harry for the first time in 2018, visiting kids at a radio station on January 9. Meghan wore head-to-toe black — a 3/4 sleeved sweater and Burberry trousers, and heels. Her exact shoes were the Sarah Flint “Jay” pumps, which are currently on sale on SarahFlint.com for $395. They are a black suede pump with a 4 inch heel. The heel is a lacquered tortoise, giving the shoe dimension and style! She wore a long gray coat by Smythe and a Jigsaw scarf while outside in chilly London. Harry’s layering game was also on point. He wore a light gray sweater over a white button down shirt, and covered it with Club Monaco’s Wool Topcoat in olive. 

Meghan’s hair was in a center part, pulled back casually into a low bun. Her makeup was glowy and natural. Her eyes were defined, but not too dark. Her cheeks were rosy and pretty, and her lips were pink and neutral. So gorgeous! She looks like she barely has any makeup on at all — stunning! We love how she is mixing high and low. Her sweater and scarf and totally affordable, and even her shoes are a great investment piece. The Symthe coat is probably a bit of a splurge, but again, this is a classic piece you could wear every day, season after season.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Meghan Markle’s gray coat and black pants in 2018?