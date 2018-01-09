Kylie Jenner Keeping Pregnancy A Secret As Long As Possible: Her Plans Revealed

Kylie Jenner wants to keep her baby bump under wraps for as long as she can and is planning every step of how she publicly deals with her last trimester of pregnancy. Get EXCLUSIVE details here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is liking the fact that she’s been hiding her pregnancy and wants to keep her baby bump covered from the public for as long as she can, possibly even until after she gives birth. “Kylie wants to keep the worst kept secret still very vague until she actually has the baby,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She doesn’t want anyone to know when she will be at the hospital and in labor, she doesn’t want anyone to get the shot of the baby because she would like to sell that photo and she doesn’t want it to be a part of the show until the baby is actually born. But she is going to move forward pretty much the same way how Kim [Kardashian] has dealt with it with her children. Revealing things very limitedly or not at all.” See pics of Kylie and other celebs hiding their baby bumps here!

Kylie’s decision to stay away from the public during her pregnancy is definitely one she is feeling very serious about considering she shockingly didn’t appear in any of the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card photos last month. Always being in the public eye is something she’s used to so it seems she wants to take this precious moment in her life and keep it close to her and the ones she loves. “She doesn’t have many things for herself and with this being her first baby, she wants to make it as special and real as it possibly can be and then make everything about her private life take the turn to public life,” the source continued. ” She wants to give something to herself before she gives it up to the world.”

Kylie isn’t the only one who wants to keep the baby reports hush hush, either. Baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25, also dismissed any confirmation when asked about the reports in a recent interview. It looks like we’ll just have to wait until Kylie and her crew are fully ready to find out anything about the upcoming bundle of joy! Oh well! The longer time goes by, the more exciting it will be when we find out, right?

