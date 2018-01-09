Kim Zolciak Reveals She Wants A 7th Baby & The Internet Is Furious: Here’s Why

The internet has a bone to pick with Kim Zolciak. When she appeared on ‘The Steve Harvey Show’ on Jan. 4, Kim revealed she wants a 7th child, but it was why she wants to expand her family that angered people…

The internet is not happy with Kim Zolciak, 39, after her appearance on The Steve Harvey Show with husband Kroy Biermann, 32, on January 4. The Don’t Be Tardy star — who is mom to Brielle, 20, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4 — revealed that she’s got babies on the brain. Kim even admitted that she wants Kroy to reverse his vasectomy, which he had gotten after the birth of their twins. “I went back to work seven days after I had KJ, a couple of weeks after I had Kash, and shortly after I had the twins,” Kim told host, Steve Harvey, 60. “I didn’t really have a break. So I dream of having a baby and just six weeks off, and living in that fantasy world.”

Harvey, 60, replied, just how the internet took it [but in a nicer way] — “Can’t you just have the time off? You gotta have a baby? Why don’t you just take six weeks off?” he asked. Kim later said not to mess with three things — “My man, my money, or my kids,” which struck a cord for some internet users because she “put her kids last,” on the list.

As soon as Kim’s interview aired, the internet pounced. Negative comments came in on social media criticizing Kim for a slew of reasons — “She had multiple people to help take care of the kids. Her husband does come first. She’s not a normal Mom at all. Her disgusting mouth & one of the little boy curses. They laugh at him & don’t correct it. No respect them!” one person wrote. Another Facebook user wrote: “Don’t mess with – 1st her man, 2nd her money and guess what’s at the bottom of the list? her kids.”

And, the comments continue to pour in — “Ugh. Enough. She doesn’t even take care of the kids she has now,” another person on Facebook wrote. “It’s easy to say you want more kids when you don’t take care of the ones u have,” another added.

Kim and Kroy have yet to address the backlash after their interview with Harvey.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kim’s interview?