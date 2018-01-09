Kim Kardashian Jokes About North’s Hide & Seek Skills — Reveals Her Not-So-Secret Hiding Spot

Playing hide & go seek, North West made a rookie mistake — and it’s pretty hilarious! Kim Kardashian even shared a pic of it, sarcastically declaring Nori hiding ‘champ!’

Where’s North West, 4? While playing a game of hide-and-go-seek, the cutie created quite an LOL moment when mom Kim Kardashian, 37, spotted her hiding place! And while Nori’s spot ALMOST hit the mark, the youngster forgot about one small detail — her long hair! Taking to social media, Kim shared a photo of her daughter’s hiding place, and we can’t help but chuckle. Click here to see adorable pics of North and her BFF Penelope Disick.

The pic is of a seemingly ordinary gray ottoman, but wait — there’s a whole bunch of curly hair sticking out from the top! Clearly Nori’s locks were a dead giveaway, otherwise, that would have been a genius idea! Kim jokingly captioned the image, “North is the hide & seek champ! 😂.” Sounds about right! But while the four-year-old may not be a brilliant hide-and-go-seeker, she apparently does have a talent for makeup artistry! In fact, the cutie made her official glam sesh debut via Kim’s Instagram just last month.

North’s tutorial was completed using a My Little Pony makeup kit and Maybelline cosmetics — all resulting in a “butterfly look.” In addition, North is reportedly an aspiring makeup artist. In the meantime though, she’s about to become a two-time big sister, as her little sis is set to be born any day now via surrogate. And apparently Kim and Kanye West, 40, trust her naming skills way more than her hiding skills! After all, as we’ve previously reported, the couple are thinking about letting Nori name her new sibling!

North is the hide & seek champ! 😂 pic.twitter.com/xtQ4aumF0o — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2018

“Kim and Kanye are very concerned about how North is going to react to the new baby. It’s especially challenging because they’re using a surrogate so they can’t even really prepare her. Kim has called on a parenting expert to get advice on what to do to avoid sibling rivalry this time around and one of the suggestions was to let North help name the baby so she feels more invested,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY last month. “They’re considering it, Kim’s kind of on the fence about the idea but Kanye loves it. He thinks North is a creative genius and he’s happy to let her name their third child.”

