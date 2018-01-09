Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump During Lunch Date With Kim & Kourtney — New Pics

Glowing in the rain! Khloe Kardashian showed off her growing baby bump while going out for lunch with Kim and Kourtney and she looked fantastic! See the pics here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, was glowing in the rain while showing off her big baby bump during a lunch outing in Los Angeles on Jan. 9 with sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty wore a black sweater dress under a long black overcoat and black thigh high boots and had a serious expression on her face as an umbrella handler made sure she didn’t get wet from the rain. Kim and Kourtney also had their own umbrella handlers while stepping into the restaurant during the afternoon meetup. Check out some of Khloe’s best pregnancy pics here!

This was just one of many public outings Khloe has made since officially confirming her pregnancy last month. She seems very happy to show off her bump whenever she gets the chance and it’s clear that she’s super happy about her upcoming bundle of joy! Although Khloe’s beau and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 26, didn’t join the girls for this most recent lunch, he has shown that he’s also excited for the baby’s arrival and is enjoying Khloe’s hot bod more than ever!

Khloe’s worked hard for that body appreciation, too. She’s been spending a lot of time at the gym to maintain a healthy lifestyle and stay in shape during her pregnancy and it’s definitely paying off. She looks more incredible than ever! Her appropriately titled show Revenge Body just premiered its second season on Jan. 7 and the inspiration it’s bringing to others couldn’t have come at a better time when it comes to Khloe’s life! It’s great to witness all the uplifting things happening in her life and we can’t wait to see what she gets up to next!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Khloe showing off her bump?