Jason Isaacs Calls Ivanka Trump A ‘Brainless Barbie’, Then Refuses To Apologize

Twitter went nuts today, Jan. 9, when Ivanka Trump gushed over Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech. But no one was more baffled than ‘Harry Potter’ actor Jason Isaacs.

When Harry Potter and Star Trek: Discovery star Jason Isaacs read Ivanka Trump‘s confusing tweet on Jan. 9, in which she gushed over Oprah Winfrey‘s Golden Globes speech, he “puked, pissed himself, and sprayed snot all at the same time.” Why? Well, he and the rest of the world became perplexed by her tweet, considering the fact that Oprah’s speech was about the #MeToo movement, yet her own father has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple different women. Ironic, right? Stars like Chrissy Teigen also questioned Ivanka, asking how she could support both Oprah and Donald Trump.

“Who knew a tweet could make you puke, piss yourself and spray snot all at the same time?” Jason first tweeted on Tuesday morning. And with that, came many, many hilarious reactions. “Your words make my day.. 😂👌🏼❤️,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “This is tweet of the day for me!! 🤣” But even with all the positive responses, there were a few critics among the bunch. So Isaac clarified what he truly meant in the best way possible. “To the many critics who have challenged me for the #BrainlessBarbie hashtag in response to @IvankaTrump, an apology: you’re right. One’s a plastically enhanced, deeply mysogynist parody of a woman. The other’s Barbie,” he said before dropping a mic. Well, the mic part only happened in our imagination, but wouldn’t it have been great if he had?

Anyway, fans have been living for Jason’s tweets all day. After his second tweet was posted, one user wrote, “Seldom do I enjoy hot coffee coming out my nose… Like I do right now… 😂,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Who knew a tweet could make you puke, piss yourself and spray snot all at the same time?#BrainlessBarbie https://t.co/xZiNDQ93H4 — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 9, 2018

To the many critics who have challenged me for the #BrainlessBarbie hashtag in response to @IvankaTrump, an apology: you're right. One's a plastically enhanced, deeply mysogynist parody of a woman. The other's Barbie. — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 9, 2018

