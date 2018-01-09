Another child’s on the way for Hugh Grant! The actor was spotted with GF Anna Eberstein on Jan. 9, and Anna was rocking an unmistakable baby bump. Congrats you two!

Hugh Grant, 57, is about to become a five-time dad! The British star‘s girlfriend, Anna Eberstein, 39, is officially pregnant with her third child, with the news breaking on Jan. 9. Both Hugh and Anna were photographed at a New York City airport, and the Swedish television producer had a sizable baby bump poking out from her jacket. But while this is only Anna’s third pregnancy, Hugh has already been through this four other times! The star is the proud father to Felix Chang Hong Grant, 5, and Tabitha Grant, 6, whom he shares with Tinglan Hong, and John Mungo Grant, 5, as well as an unnamed two-year-old daughter whom he shares with Anna.

“I’m very happy to be getting another grandchild. She’s due rather soon,” Anna’s mother Susanne reportedly told the Swedish magazine Aftonbladet. How exciting! Anna and Hugh did attend the 2018 Golden Globes together on Jan. 7, but her baby bump was not clearly visible in photos from the event. Despite his frequent roles in romantic comedies, it’s no secret Hugh has never been a fan of marriage. Parenthood, however, is a different story. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“What has surprised me most is, I think, how enchanting I am as a father,” he told People magazine back in February 2015. “I break my own heart, I’m so nice.” LOL. While now he gets to take on the joys of raising yet another little one. Congrats again, you two!

Hugh Grant Expecting His Fifth Child With Girlfriend Anna Eberstein https://t.co/gQF9zg2dHk pic.twitter.com/KJWENjk8eT — AbujaRock.Com (@AbujaRock_) January 9, 2018

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Hugh is having another child? Congratulate him and Anna below!