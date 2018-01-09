Gigi Hadid Heartbroken After CA Floods: My Friend Was Found ‘Washed Up With Broken Bones’

Gigi Hadid is asking for prayers after her friend was reportedly found ‘washed up with broken bones’ after CA’s deadly floods. She also claims her friend’s dad is missing.

Gigi Hadid, 22, is asking for thoughts and prayers after some of her loved ones were affected by the deadly storms in California. “My beautiful home town, just after getting through weeks of wild fire, has been hit by a major storm. That “river” is the 101 freeway. Please keep the families of Santa Barbara in your thoughts and prayers,” the model wrote on Twitter with a broken heart emoji. She continued: “My great childhood friend Connor was found washed up, reportedly with broken bones but ok,” Gigi wrote in a second tweet. “His mom is also in hospital but his dad is missing. Praying for the McManigal family & love and condolences to all the families who’ve lost in this tragedy.”

After the dangerous wildfires covered parts of California in early Deceember, heavy rainfall caused disaster on the west coast. Swollen creeks and rain-drenched hillsides resulted in massive flooding and mud flows to pour onto Highway 101. As a result, the freeway was closed, stretching 30 miles, between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The floods have carried away cars, caused power outages and even gas leaks. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in certain areas, including Burbank.

As of January 9, multiple reports claimed the death toll was up to eight people. Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Amber Anderson said helicopters are being used for rescues because roads are blocked by fallen trees and power lines, according to NBC Los Angeles. At least 50 helicopter hoist rescues were reported by midday on January 9. The National Weather Service of Los Angeles reported on January 9 that “5.04 inches of rainfall has been observed so far with this storm at the Matilija Canyon rain gage north of Ojai in the Thomas burn area.”

My beautiful home town, just after getting through weeks of wild fire, has been hit by a major storm. That “river” is the 101 freeway. 😞 Please keep the families of Santa Barbara in your thoughts and prayers, 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yj7C9sRR4n — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 9, 2018

The below tweets contain devastating images and footage of the damage caused by the deadly storms.

#CAstorm-The US 101 Freeway at the Olive Mill Road overpass flooded with runoff water from Montecito Creek. pic.twitter.com/oM1LvLd4Ut — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018

#CAstorm– Santa Barbara County Firefighter’s use a search dog to look for victims where multiple homes once stood in Montecito following flooding due to heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/xZcI4PNmej — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018

Video taken of Country Club Drive minutes ago showing vehicles being carried away by fast-flowing storm water. These conditions are very dangerous. Please use caution. pic.twitter.com/my4qtMD5fC — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) January 9, 2018

