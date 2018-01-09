Gal Gadot Is The Stunning New Face Of Revlon — Watch Her Empowering Message

Gal Gadot, AKA Wonder Woman, is the newest face of Revlon! But it’s not just about makeup, it’s about being confident and positive. See Gal in her first video for the brand by clicking here!

“There’s a cultural shift happening…where feminine power is recognized, and I’m so proud that I get to witness and live this amazing change,” Gal Gadot says. The actress is the new face of the Live Boldy campaign for Revlon and is telling her fans, “Be who you are and go for it.” Gal says she remembers her mother and grandmother wearing Revlon and that it’s an honor to be partnered with such an iconic brand. Luckily for you, you can get the look at the drugstore — it’s totally affordable! Gal just wore the brand for the first award show of the season. Makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani created Gal’s gorgeous look for the Golden Globes on January 7, and is explaining the inspiration: “It’s the Golden Globe Awards so the look had to be timeless — Gal and I decided on a thickly lined eye, and a look that centered around a bold, red lip. Her Tom Ford dress and jacket were very structured so I wanted to complement the look with makeup that was feminine and chic — nothing too harsh or masculine.”

Sabrina says: “She’s so gorgeous, I just wanted to enhance her natural skin tone. All I had to do was bring out the features that were already there. I used Revlon ColorStay Makeup in Warm Golden as a base and set the look with Revlon ColorStay Pressed Powder in light/medium. We wanted a strong eye but nothing too heavy. I used Revlon ColorStay liner in Onyx – the perfect crayon to draw the thick black line I wanted to achieve. I then curled her lashes and added Revlon Mega Multiplier Mascara in Black to open up her eyes and make them pop. To highlight her eyes, I used Revlon ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow in Crème Brulee under her brow bone and in the creases of her eyes.”

“I loved this lip. We waited until she was dressed and walking out the door to choose her color. There was no question in my mind I wanted to use Revlon Super Lustrous in Bombshell Red. It’s this perfect deep burgundy with blue undertones — the ideal color to accentuate her lip.”

