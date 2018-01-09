Emily Ratajkowski Is The New Face Of Kérastase & She’s Topless In The First Official Pic

Va-va-voom! Emily looks like a sexy siren in this new ad for Kérastase hair care, where she appears with big hair and no clothes! Click to see it!

Congrats to Emily Ratajkowski, 26, the new face of Kérastase! Now the model and actress is guaranteed to always have a good hair day! “I am excited and proud to be chosen as a Kérastase ambassador. Hair is essential to how I express myself. I love that feeling of clean, textured, natural hair, that instantly makes me feel more confident. I consider my hair as the reflection of my inner strength. It’s not an ornament but a way to express myself. I think that’s true for all women. There’s such an empowering femininity to hair. It allows women to define who they want to be. That’s why they deserve the best care,” she said in a statement on January 9.

She added on Instagram, “Hair is a fundamental part of beauty, femininity, and identity. So excited to announce that I am the new face of @kerastase_official ! Welcome good hair days!” She has a huge following, over 16 million followers on Insta, and loves to show off her gorgeous hair and makeup looks to her fans. We can’t wait to see her making the most of this partnership! She looks so effortlessly chic and sexy in this first official campaign image, below — we love it! Hairstylist Jennifer Yepez did her hair for the campaign photos, which were shot by photographers Inez & Vinoodh.

