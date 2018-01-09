Alabama Football Star Proposes After Epic Championship Win — Watch the Sweet Moment

After winning the college football National Championship, Alabama center, Bradley Bozeman, got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him. Watch here!

It was a night worth a double celebration for Alabama football player, Bradley Bozeman, on Jan. 8 — first, his team came from behind to win the college football National Championship, and then, his girlfriend, Nikki Hegstetter, accepted his marriage proposal! Nikki snuck onto the field after the game where Bradley was waiting, and after they took a few photos together, he got down on one knee. Of course, cameras were there to capture it all amidst the excitement of the overtime win. Nikki was absolutely shocked and started crying as she examined her new engagement ring. Watch the video below!

Bradley appeared on Good Morning America via satellite on Jan. 9, and revealed that he started planning the proposal when his team found out they’d be in the Championships game. “It’s kind of been in the back of my mind,” he admitted. “It’s such a great blessing to be able to give her that special moment on that big of a platform.” Of course, he couldn’t keep the ring in his pocket while he was playing the biggest game of his career, but luckily, he had some help. “One of our nutritionists held it for me and gave it to me right after the game,” he explained. “It worked out perfectly.”

So, what if Alabama lost the game — would a proposal have still happened? Yes…”but at a later date,” Bradley laughed. Fair enough! Congratulations to the happy couple!

Alabama OL Bradley Bozeman just won a national championship …and got engaged 💍💕 pic.twitter.com/svzGmC5QAF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018

