Brad Pitt ‘Furious’ Angelina Jolie Took Son Pax To Golden Globes Behind His Back

Angelina Jolie took her son Pax as her date to her first Golden Globes without ex Brad Pitt. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why the actor is furious about her decision.

For years Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 54, were a red carpet A-list staple at the Golden Globes. As Hollywood’s most glamorous couple, they were always the center of attention. Now that they have split, the actress attended the awards show for the first time as a single woman and brought along the former couple’s 14-year-old son Pax as her date. That has Brad fuming about exposing the teen to the glare of the Hollywood spotlight. “Angelina went behind Brad‘s back and took Pax to the Golden Globes without the father’s permission. Brad was furious that Angelina did not consult him before taking their son Pax to a major, adult event like the Golden Globes,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Brad that he found out, casually from the other children, at the last minute," our insider continues. Angie had obviously planned ahead to bring Pax along, as he was decked out in a dapper black tux that had to have been fitted well in advance of the awards show. See pics of Brad and Angie's kids, here

“While Brad appreciates that his children get extraordinary experiences in life thanks to their unique family, Brad just wishes that he was kept in the loop for big decisions like award show appearances. Brad thinks it is not entirely healthy the way Angelina drags the kids everywhere she goes, so he made it clear to her after the award show that he would appreciate it that he be more informed of future major public appearances for their children,” our source adds. Hopefully Angelina will be better at keeping Brad in the loop when it comes to trotting out their kids to high profile Hollywood events.

