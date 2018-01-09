Black Eyed Peas Drops First Single In 7 Years — And Fergie’s Not On It

Black Eyed Peas have released their first original song in almost a decade, and you’ll want to hear the politically charged ‘Street Livin’ ASAP. But where’s Ferige?

Will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo have dropped an epic protest song about gun violence, immigration policy and the criminal justice system, and while it’s missing Fergie, 42, it’s an undeniably powerful track.”They derailed the soul train and put a nightmare into every Martin Luther King,” will.i.am raps, “And private complexes are owned by the same slave masters that owned the slave trade game.” Watch the potent video, which the group debuted on Jan. 8, above.

Of course, Fergie is on a break from the Black Eyed Peas as she promotes her sophomore solo album Double Dutchess. (An uncredited female vocalist is featured in the beginning of “Street Livin.'”) Ariana Grande, 24, even stood in for the “Fergalicious” singer as the Peas performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June. See pics of Fergie here.

Check out more of the lyrics to “Street Livin,'” which serves as a companion piece to the Pea’s graphic novel Masters of the Sun: The Zombie Chronicles:

Don’t push me cause I’m close to hell

The teachers in my neighborhood can hardly spell

And compare to them, prison guards get payed well

Ten years no bail is 4 years at Yale

So, forget about the statue of General Lee

Because the status of blacks are generally

Are gonna end up in some penitentiary

Systematically, that’s how they made it to be

Listen, they derailed the soul train

And put a nightmare into every Martin Luther King

And privatize prisons are owned by the same

We have the POWER to make change together. Prison Industrial Complex. Immigration. Gun Violence. Police Brutality. These issues are critical for our families, friends, communities, and world. Stay Woke, Take Action Now. #BEPStreetLivin 📹 https://t.co/Flg5sB3lSj — Black Eyed Peas (@bep) January 9, 2018

