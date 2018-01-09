Barbara Meier Reveals Why She Wore A ‘Colorful’ Dress At The Globes: Is She Against #TimesUp?

Barbara Meier was one of just two stars who didn’t show support for the #TimesUp movement by wearing black to the Golden Globes — but she has a reason.

The Golden Globes were full of black ensembles, as Hollywood united to support the #TimesUp movement against sexual harassment. However, Barbara Meier opted to still wear a colorful dress to the ceremony, making her one of just two celebrities to do so. However, the German model took to Instagram to explain that her decision not to wear black doesn’t mean she doesn’t support #TimesUp, which she calls a “great and extremely important initiative.” So, what prompted her outfit choice? “If we want this to be the Golden Globes of strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion,” she explained on Instagram.

Barbara went on to explain that, in her opinion, women have been fighting to wear what they want for a long time, so they shouldn’t restrict their fashion choices or freedom to dress sexy because of men. “We should not have to wear black to be taken serious,” she added. “US women should shine, be colorful and sparkle. Just like it is our nature. In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength.” It seems Barbara missed the mark just a bit here, as the women at the Globes weren’t trying to not dress sexy by wearing black — they were taking a stance by showing their unity.

Blanca Blanco was the other celebrity to go against the grain, and she also insists that it doesn’t mean she’s against #TimesUp. “I applaud and stand by the courageous actresses that continue to break the cycle of abuse through their actions and fashion style choices,” she said. “It is one of many factors leading to a safer place because of their status.” HFPA president, Meher Tatna, also chose to wear a colored dress to the show, but explained that, in her culture, “it’s customary to wear a festive color during a celebration.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Barbara should’ve worn black to the Globes?