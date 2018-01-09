Mikio Fujioka: Babymetal Guitarist, 36, Tragically Dies After Falling From ‘Observation Deck’

This is so sad. Mikio Fujioka, the guitarist for the Japanese heavy metal group Babymetal, has died at just 36 years old. See the band’s touching tribute.

Mikio Fujioka, who was the guitarist of Babymetal‘s backing Kami Band since 2013, has died, as his wife confirmed on Twitter Jan. 9. She told the world that her husband “fell from an observation deck while stargazing” on Dec. 30, as TeamRock.com has translated, and added that he passed away in the hospital on Jan. 5 “due to his injuries.” Finally, she wrote: “We are fortunate to have fans and people concerned. I hope you will continue to love him. Thank you.” So heartbreaking.

The band has since taken to social media to share a few words about the late guitarist. “‪The “Little” Guitar Kami of #BABYMETAL ‘s #Kamiband has passed away in the METAL GALAXIES. We hope that he is now with his GUITAR MASTER A.Holdsworth and enjoying an epic guitar session with him,” their tribute read.

Fujioka was lovingly known as as “Ko-Gami” (The Small God or The Little God), and as “158 Centimeters” because he was only 158 centimeters (5′ 1″) tall. Fujioka is survived by his wife and two young daughters. He also lectured at a Japanese music school, and published multiple guitar textbooks throughout his career.

Our hearts go out to Fujioka’s friends and family during this difficult time.

