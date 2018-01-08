Chelsea Roy: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Bachelor’ Villain

Chelsea Roy is already stirring up major drama on ‘The Bachelor.’ Before the next episode, here’s everything you need to know the girl fans are dubbing the new ‘Bachelor’ villain!

1. Chelsea Roy has a son. Chelsea, 29, is a mom to an adorable 3-year-old little boy named, Sammy. They live in Maine. She’s always posting cute photos of her son on Instagram. She’s a dedicated mom and is looking to find someone to spend the rest of her life with. She told Glamour that she’s “ready to complete a family, add to a family, and be more of a family.”

2. She kissed Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the first night and made quite the impression. Right after meeting Arie, 36, Chelsea pulled him in for a passionate kiss! The lip lock definitely took Arie by surprise, however, he ended up giving Chelsea the First Impression rose! Getting the First Impression rose is definitely a sign of good things to come. Rachel Lindsay, 32, gave the First Impression rose to now-fiance Bryan Abasolo, 37!

3. Arie was totally into Chelsea’s boldness on night one. While some of the other bachelorettes were a little annoyed that Chelsea pulled Arie aside twice, he liked her confidence. “I know it took a lot of courage and ultimately, I want the women to take risks,” Arie told PEOPLE. “I want a partner who is fiercely independent, who is her own person, and who knows what she wants. Chelsea was still such a mystery to me and I could not wait to learn more. This is why I gave her the First Impression rose.”

4. She wants a loyal and confident man. Chelsea is truly on The Bachelor to find love and knows exactly what she wants. “I definitely need loyalty. I need someone that has their mind made up and is fully invested in a relationship, and that wants it, and wants to grow from it,” she told Glamour. “And I need a confident man—someone that is secure in who he is and is ready to leap forward with someone else.”

5. The other bachelorettes don’t seem to be her biggest fans. In the previews for The Bachelor season 22, it appears Chelsea’s determination steps on the toes of the other girls. “I’m making bold moves because, being a single mother, I deserve more time than others,” she says in one trailer. It looks like Bibiana, 30, is going to have none of that. “If I’m trying to talk to my man, you better back the f**k up,” Bibiana appears to say to Chelsea. The drama is going to get so crazy this season!

The Bachelor season 22 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

