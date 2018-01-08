A fire broke out at Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in New York City on the morning of Jan. 8. Watch video of the terrifying blaze here.

The Fire Department of New York raced to Trump Tower on 5th Avenue when a fire broke out in the building on Jan. 8, just before 7:00 a.m. Witnesses to the scary fire shared videos on social media, showing smoke rising from the higher levels of the building. There did not appear to be any flames, and it was confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical box. It appears that the blaze was coming from the roof of the building. There were no evacuations or injuries immediately reported, however, two people were eventually reported as suffering minor injuries. One man was photographed being carried out on a stretcher, breathing into an oxygen mask. Officials briefly shut down Fifth Avenue to tend to the situation. You can see video from the scene below.

The Trump Tower houses residences and businesses, and Donald Trump, Melania Trump and other members of the First Family were not in the building when the scary incident occurred. The president was in Washington D.C. when the fire occurred. Trump Tower is a 58 story building located on Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets in New York City. It is the headquarters for the Trump Organization. Although Trump and his family currently live in the White House, they do still have a penthouse condo at the Tower. Along with lavish apartments and retail stores, among other businesses, Trump Tower also houses four restaurants.

Interestingly, this comes just days after a fire broke out in a building on the property of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York. Luckily, firefighters were able to quickly put out that blaze without injury, as well.

