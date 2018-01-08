The Weeknd Slams H&M For Controversial Sweatshirt & Reveals He’ll No Longer Work With The Brand

The Weeknd has announced he’s cutting ties with H&M over the ‘deeply offensive’ photo of a young black boy wearing a controversial hoodie.

Abel Tesfaye, AKA The Weeknd, 27, announced on Jan. 8 that he’ll be parting ways with H&M due to their racially insensitive ad, which featured a young black boy wearing a hoodie that read, “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.” “Woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo,” the “Starboy” singer wrote. “I’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore.” See his tweet — and the photo in question that has everyone up in arms — below.

The Weeknd, who has collaborated with the Swedish brand on multiple collections, is not alone in his outrage. (You can check out more of the public’s horrified response to the photo here.) The brand has since apologized and pulled the image from its site, but it’s sort of a too-little, too-late thing.

In response to the backlash, a rep for H&M issued this statement to Pitchfork: “We understand that many people are upset about the image. We, who work at H&M, can only agree. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. Therefore, we have not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering globally. It is obvious that our routines have not been followed properly. This is without any doubt. We will thoroughly investigate why this happened to prevent this type of mistake from happening again.” See more photos of The Weeknd here.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

