‘The Office’ Revival: Jenna Fischer Reveals Whether Or Not Pam Will Be Back

Will ‘The Office’s most iconic couple, Jim and Pam, return for the show’s rumored revival? Jenna Fischer gave an update at TCA you NEED to hear.

Jenna Fischer, 43, has a slightly upsetting update about The Office revival rumors that have fans of the show waiting on pins and needles for more info. “I don’t know anything about ‘The Office’ revival,” Jenna told the press at the Television Critics Association on Monday, January 8 in Pasadena, California. She suggested that it would ultimately come down to a network decision, but added that she still had not been “approached” by anyone about it. Oh, no!

The revival comes at a bit of awkward timing, because The Office is an NBC series but Jenna’s new show, Splitting Up Together, is on ABC. In fact, when the question was asked about Jenna returning to The Office, the show’s EP, Emily Kapnek, quickly followed up Jenna’s response with, “But no.” It sounds like everything is still very much up in the air when it comes to The Office revival, especially since it’s already been reported that the show’s lead actor, Steve Carell, would absolutely not be returning. Jenna did make sure to let everyone know that she still very much loves her The Office character, Pam, which was a relief to hear!

For now you can catch Jenna on her new show, Splitting Up Together, alongside co-star Oliver Hudson when it premieres on ABC in March 2018.

