‘The Bachelor’ Recap: 2 Women Get In An Explosive Fight Over Time Spent With Arie

On the second episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ tensions run high as the women vie to spend time with Arie — and two of the ladies even come to blows over it!

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s first one-on-one date on The Bachelor goes to Becca K. The romantic day starts with a motorcycle ride, which leads to a meeting with designer Rachel Zoe. Rachel helps Becca pick out the perfect outfit for the nighttime portion of the date, and then Arie gifts her a brand new pair of Louboutins and gorgeous diamond jewelry — NO BIG DEAL, right? The moment leads to an intimate kiss between the two, and it’s still daytime!

The chemistry intensifies at nighttime, when the two share a romantic dinner and Arie opens up about where he’s at in his life compared to where he was when he was on The Bachelorette. Becca tells Arie about her last relationship (seven years on-off!) and gets choked up while talking about her dad’s death from brain cancer. They both explain their family dynamics to one another, too. At the end of the meal, Arie gives Becca a rose…and a kiss.

The second date of the episode is another one-on-one, this time for Krystal. Arie flies Krystal to his hometown in Scottsdale, Arizona, and he gives her a tour of the spots that mean the most to him in town. She even gets to see his house and old home movies! Krystal quickly becomes smitten with how close Arie is to his family, something she never had growing up. Then, Arie actually introduces Krystal to his parents, which is obviously a huge step this early on.

Krystal admits to feeling very confident in her relationship with Arie, but says she’s worried that her lack of a strong family background will hurt her. She opens up to Arie about her parents’ divorce and untraditional upbringing, then breaks down in tears while discussing her homeless brother. Arie comforts Krystal and assures her that not having a close-knit family won’t hurt her in winning his love. After dinner, Arie gives Krystal the second rose, and they kiss. Then, they’re treated to an intimate performance by Connor Duermit to end the night.

Maquel, Marikh, Tia, Valerie, Annaliese, Lauren G., Kendall, Bekah, Jenny, Sienne, Jenna, Caroline, Brittany T., Bibiana and Chelsea are chosen for the group date. The ladies compete in a demolition derby, for which they get to design their own cars…and the last woman to keep her car running wins. Before the challenge even begins, Annaliese starts crying while remembering a traumatic bumper cars experience. Yes, really. However, she agrees to compete after getting comforted by Arie. After some intense competition, Sienne wins the demolition derby, beating out Tia.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea is the first to pull Arie aside for alone time later that night, which irritates the other girls. She finally tells Arie about her three-year-old son, and they have an intimate conversation, followed by a kiss. Next, Arie chats with Sienne, and admits to growing more and more attracted to her with every conversation — she also gets a kiss. Bekah locks lips with Arie during their alone time, too.

As Arie continues getting to know the women, Bibiana realizes she’s slowly losing her chance at spending time with him one-on-one. She gets pissed and storms off without even talking to him before the rose is given out. Arie decides to give the group date rose to Sienne, but also praises Chelsea for opening up.

At the cocktail party, Arie makes a point to talk to Brittany first, as she got hurt during the demolition derby the day before. He gives her a special certificate for being the ‘Most Hardcore’ on the date. Arie also makes out with Bekah again, and admits that they have a LOT of chemistry.

Meanwhile, Bibiana continues to struggle with finding time to speak with Arie, and gets pissed at Krystal for taking one-on-one time with Arie when she already has a rose. Finally, Bibiana gets her moment with Arie…but Krystal interrupts AGAIN! The ladies go at it back in the house, and Bibiana warns Krystal that she just dug a “big ass hole” for herself.

At the rose ceremony, Arie gives roses to Maquel, Jaqueline, Bekah, Jenna, Chelsea, Lauren S., Tia, Annaliese, Lauren B., Kendall, Brittany, Ashley, Marikh, Caroline and Bibiana. That means Lauren G., Valerie and Jenny are sent home.

