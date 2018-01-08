‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Describes His Future Wife: Can You Guess His Final Pick?

With only one episode of ‘The Bachelor’s new season underway, it’s hard to say who Arie Luyendyk Jr. may end up proposing to. But he dropped some major clues during our EXCLUSIVE interview!

Want to know who The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr. may end up engaged to when Season 22 concludes sometime in March? During HollywoodLife.com‘s EXCLUSIVE interview with Arie on Jan. 3, we asked him to describe what he’s looking for in a wife, and this is what he told us: “I think [someone who can be] your best friend, you know? Someone who you can talk to, and have great conversations with. Someone that you’re attracted to, someone that wants to share in your adventures, and someone who has the same goals as you do. And there were a lot of times, when I was just wrapped up in the moment [while filming], and I had to kind of take myself back and think, ‘Okay. Let me think about how this relationship would be in real life, outside of all this, back at home, and if it could work.’ I think that’s the most important part.”

As you’ll recall, Arie was introduced to 29 women during the Jan. 1 season premiere of The Bachelor. He gave single mom, Chelsea, his first impression rose, but it’s hard to say how long their relationship will last. Even with several eliminations having already gone down, it’s not yet clear who Arie ends up with… or if he even ends up with anyone. Arie did seem to give away how the show ends via a couple social media posts, but he further told us that it’s important for fans to watch the season as a whole — even if they believe the spoilers. “I want everyone to watch and enjoy it and share along with the journey,” he said. “And not know what’s going to happen. I hope that everyone just watches along.”

We’ll definitely keep watching! We want to know who he proposes to. Don’t you?!

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think Arie gives his final rose to? Tell us below!