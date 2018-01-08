‘Teen Mom OG’: A Tearful Mackenzie Fears Ryan May Relapse On Drugs

Oh no! Even though Ryan seemed to be clean during the Jan. 8 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, Mackenzie admitted that she worries he may relapse. Read our recap, here!

Even though Ryan has remained clean and sober since leaving rehab — at least we think he has — Mackenzie revealed that she fears he could relapse, during the Jan. 8 episode of Teen Mom OG. First, she told a friend that it’s extremely worrisome to know that Ryan’s drug of choice (heroin) could be lethal. As Mackenzie’s friend pointed out, just using the drug once, again, could leave Ryan dead. That, on top of Ryan’s bad attitude left Mackenzie in tears. During a lunch date with Ryan, Mackenzie said that she lives in fear, knowing he could relapse at any moment. Ryan told her not to walk on eggshells, thinking that any argument they may have, would lead him back to his addiction. He tried reassuring her that he never wants to act selfishly like that again. He also asked her if there was anything he could do to make her feel better, but she said no. It was rather heartbreaking to watch.

Meanwhile, Maci and Taylor got an office for their ever-growing T-shirt business. But not before they made a major mistake in spelling Los Angeles wrong on a shirt, and getting flak for it from a fan on Twitter. Whoops! And speaking of fashion, Farrah and Sophia traveled to New York City to walk in a fashion show. Debra also tagged along, as Farrah told her she could come when they met up last week. Despite Farrah and Sophia previously saying they wouldn’t attend her wedding, Debra still served them with an invitation — one that proudly showed off her EMBA status. Deb also told Farrah that she had invited Amber to the wedding. Weird, right? Well, Farrah told her mom that she was just asking for drama.

And speaking of Amber, she and Catelynn attended the MTV Video Music Awards this week. Amber also brought her new man Andrew, which gave Catelynn and her friend time to grill him and try to figure out if he’s a good match for Amber. He mentioned that he still feels like a kid himself, when they asked if he’s ever been around kids — that was awkward. And then, he was seen pouring himself some tequila, which seemed odd, considering Amber’s an addict. But then, later in the show, Amber was also drinking. Hmm… Anyway, Amber headed home with Andrew and also introduced him to Leah and Gary‘s family. If you ask us, it seemed a bit fast for him to already be meeting the family, but whatever. (Also, did you notice he and Amber were wearing the same outfits as last week, when they went to Gary’s. It obviously all happened during the same visit, when she had reunited with Leah after not seeing her for a while.)

Lastly, while Catelynn was at the VMAs, Tyler stayed home and worried about his dad’s drug use. He realized his dad is still using, so he urged Butch to enter a rehab facility. Fortunately for Tyler (and Butch), Butch agreed to enter a lengthy program — something longer than 30 days.

